Haitian Temporary Protected Status Returns Aug. 3, DHS Says

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 6:25 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration said Friday that it will open temporary protected status registration for Haitians next week, cementing the return of Obama-era deportation relief for Haitian nationals in the U.S. after years of litigation. The announcement comes amid an uptick in political unrest in Haiti following the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said that given these recent events, he's allowing Haitians residing in the U.S. as of July 29 to apply for TPS starting Aug. 3. This decision extends the original May 21 eligibility deadline that Mayorkas set when he announced in May that Haiti...

