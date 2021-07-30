UK Also Probing Facebook's Kustomer Deal

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 4:37 PM EDT) -- The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority announced Friday that it is investigating Facebook Inc.'s planned purchase of customer relationship management service provider Kustomer, following a similar move by the European Commission earlier this year. The CMA said it is looking into whether the proposed merger violates the U.K.'s Enterprise Act 2002. The agency is inviting comments on the transaction until Aug. 9, after which it will decide whether to move forward with the next phase of the investigation by Sept. 27. Facebook announced its acquisition of Kustomer in November, and though the price of the deal was not publicly disclosed, reports...

