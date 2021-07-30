Albright: Any Case Mich. Can Try, I Can Try Faster

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 6:52 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Alan Albright won't transfer patent litigation against NetScout from his Texas court to the Eastern District of Michigan, saying while either venue could handle the case, he'll get it to trial significantly faster. Judge Albright said Tuesday that most factors in PacSec3 LLC's litigation against NetScout Systems Inc., such as the location of documents and witnesses, were neutral, so his ability to get the case to trial faster than an Ann Arbor judge was dispositive. The Western District of Texas judge said his median time to trial is 20 months, whereas in the Eastern District of Michigan it...

