Del. Court Orders New Trial On $749M Yahoo Patent Reserve

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 5:46 PM EDT) -- Delaware Chancery Court on Friday ordered a new trial and directed former Yahoo owner Altaba Inc. to set aside a $749 million patent infringement suit cash reserve previously ruled unnecessary, citing post-trial disclosures and actions that "undermined" court confidence that the cash would be available if needed. The decision followed a motion for a new trial filed by software venture Droplets Inc., which has been battling Altaba and Yahoo since 2011 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California over Yahoo's alleged infringement of two online tech patents. Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster ruled in May that interests...

