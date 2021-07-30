Trade Group Joins COVID Coverage Fray At Ohio High Court

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 8:19 PM EDT) -- A policyholder trade group has backed an Ohio audiology practice in a COVID-19 coverage suit before the state's Supreme Court, arguing the practice's inability to use its property due to an unsafe physical condition outside its control "is the exact type" of physical loss and damage that its policy covers. On Friday, United Policyholders threw its support behind Neuro-Communication Services Inc. in its coverage fight for pandemic-related losses with The Cincinnati Insurance Co. and related entities. "The uncontrolled spread of SARS-CoV-2 throughout Ohio, like a wildfire, constitutes a natural disaster that insurance should cover," the group said. "Businesses that were habitable...

