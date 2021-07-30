NJ Courthouses Poised To Reopen To The Public

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 3:52 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Judiciary on Friday announced that all of the state's courthouses will fully reopen to the public on Aug. 2. The announcement comes after more than a year of court closures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. While some matters were being held in-person, such as temporary restraining orders and child support payments, the new change will allow all members of the public to enter the state's courthouses without an appointment or scheduled hearing. In June, the state judiciary allowed the resumption of in-person criminal trials and the convening of grand juries. The judiciary has been monitoring COVID-19 trends,...

