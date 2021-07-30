NCAA To Mull Major Reforms With 'Constitutional Convention'

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 5:55 PM EDT) -- The NCAA said Friday it will consider major structural changes to its governance of college sports through a "constitutional convention" after the organization suffered a major defeat at the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this year and has been pushed to allow athletes to be paid for their names, images and likenesses. The NCAA said it will convene a special constitutional convention this November "to reimagine aspects of college sports so the association can more effectively meet the needs of current and future college athletes." The redraft of the constitution will be led by a 22-person committee, the NCAA said. Specifically, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS