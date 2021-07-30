Pa. Health Network Says Virus Losses Covered By Policy

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 9:52 PM EDT) -- American Guarantee and Liability Insurance Co. has not provided a reasonable explanation for why it refused a Pennsylvania-based health network's claims for COVID-19-related losses under its $1 billion insurance policy, Allegheny Health Network has alleged in a lawsuit. In the suit, originally filed in Pennsylvania state court last month and removed to Pennsylvania federal court Thursday, the health network says it has lost millions in revenue and expenses because of virus shutdown orders and damage from the virus itself. Allegheny Health contends that American Guarantee is responsible for covering its physical loss of business at each of its locations throughout Pennsylvania...

