Sanofi Taps Novartis GC For New Top Attorney Spot

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 3:35 PM EDT) -- French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi-Aventis has appointed Novartis Pharmaceuticals' general counsel to become its new top attorney and head of legal, ethics and business integrity starting next year. Sanofi SA said Thursday that Roy Papatheodorou will take over the role in February 2022 after Karen Linehan retires from her post at the end of this year. The company also announced it has appointed Brendan O'Callaghan to head industrial affairs and replace Philippe Luscan amid his upcoming retirement. Sanofi SA also hired Viviane Monges to join as the chair of board of directors for EUROAPI, its European development, production and marketing company focused...

