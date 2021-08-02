Soccer Team Juked Investor Out of Sale Proceeds, Suit Says

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 3:48 PM EDT) -- An Oklahoma man says the owners of a struggling professional soccer team duped him into investing in the squad before selling it at a price that resulted in a loss to him, according to a federal lawsuit filed Friday. Barry Williams says he's out more than $76,000 after his company, Sporting Evolutions LLC, pumped $140,000 into the Tulsa Roughnecks for a minority stake — only for co-owner Mike Melega and other controlling stakeholders to sell the team below an agreed-upon price of $4.5 million, according to the suit. "Defendant Tulsa Sports fraudulently accepted the $140,000 payment, despite the fact that it...

