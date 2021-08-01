4 Firms Steer Square's $29B Bet On Afterpay

Law360 (August 1, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Mobile payment giant Square, guided by Wachtell and King & Wood, said Sunday it will acquire buy-now, pay-later company Afterpay, advised by Gilbert & Tobin and Cravath, in a $29 billion transaction meant to create one of the top payment platforms in the world. San Francisco-headquartered Square Inc. intends to integrate Australia-based Afterpay Ltd.'s platform into its own existing products, which include the white square device customers insert their credit cards into at stores, as well as the Cash App. In the press release, Jack Dorsey, co-founder and CEO of Square, said the companies have a "shared purpose" of "[making] the...

