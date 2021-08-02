Illinois Cannabis Cos. Sue Over Licensing Lottery Exclusion

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 6:33 PM EDT) -- A trio of recreational marijuana license applicants sued Illinois regulators in federal court, alleging they were wrongfully excluded from an upcoming license lottery based on scoring errors and have since been denied an opportunity to challenge the mistakes. Justice Grown, Emerald Coast LLC and ReNu LLC filed a complaint against the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation in Illinois federal court Friday, two days after being informed they wouldn't be able to participate in the upcoming license lottery since their applications didn't qualify for all the points possible. The businesses argue they submitted perfect score-worthy applications but were wrongfully denied...

