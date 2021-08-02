UK Pensions Sector Should Cut Jargon, Consultancy Says

Law360, London (August 2, 2021, 4:53 PM BST) -- The pensions sector should simplify the language it uses when it communicates with customers, a consultancy has said, as regulators mull ways to ensure that Britons make more informed decisions over their savings. Hymans Robertson said on Friday that pensions companies should send statements and other communications to policyholders in a way that "minimizes confusion." The consultancy issued its call in response to a consultation launched in May by The Pensions Regulator and the Financial Conduct Authority. The two watchdogs said they wanted to stimulate a discussion over the way the "consumer journey" can be improved as savers make decisions about their future....

