Court Widens Scope Of Tour Operators' Duties In Rape Case

Law360, London (August 2, 2021, 5:58 PM BST) -- A ruling by the U.K.'s highest court that found a travel agency liable for the sexual assault of a woman by a hotel worker on one of its package holidays has clarified the legal obligations of tour operators and potentially increased their burden of compliance, lawyers say. The U.K. Supreme Court's ruling Friday in an 11-year-old rape case could increase tour operators' burden of compliance, lawyers say. (iStock.com/claudiodivizia) The Supreme Court said Friday that a hotel employee guiding a guest through a hotel fell within the scope of holiday arrangements that travel agencies provide to their customers — paving the way...

