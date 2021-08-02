Kingsley Napley Snags Regulatory Partner From BCLP

Law360, London (August 2, 2021, 5:29 PM BST) -- Kingsley Napley LLP said Monday that it has tapped the head of Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP's regulatory practice group to join the firm as a partner. Craig Baylis joined Kingsley Napley's regulatory team as the head of the licensing, leisure and hospitality sector team on Monday, the firm said. He brings with him experience advising clients on regulatory matters in the hospitality and licensing sectors. He has represented clients in court and tribunal matters relating to licensing for alcohol premises and gambling licenses, the firm said. Baylis also counsels on health and safety proceedings, as well as food safety cases....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS