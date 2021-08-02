Pot Banker Wants Multiple Claims Cut From Ex-Client's Suit

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 7:51 PM EDT) -- A cannabis banking firm accused by a former client of withholding funds and failing to make certain payments on its behalf has asked a California federal judge to dismiss most of a lawsuit against it, arguing its former client had failed to prove either fraud or plausible injuries. The defendant, Pacific Banking Corp., on Friday asked the court to dismiss five of the seven counts leveled against it by CCSAC Inc. In July, CCSAC, a California cannabis company, filed an amended complaint against Pacific Banking, alleging that the company failed to make $1 million in California tax payments on CCSAC's behalf...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS