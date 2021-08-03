Foley & Lardner, Nelson Mullins Improperly Paid, Suit Says

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 10:28 AM EDT) -- The founder of a marketing and manufacturing company says in a complaint filed in Florida federal court Saturday that Foley & Lardner LLP and Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP have been improperly paid over $1 million in legal fees to represent his former colleagues in litigation against him. Mathew Inskeep, who founded Baccus Global LLC in 2008, contends that company funds were used to pay for counsel in several cases brought against him, in violation of operating agreements between the parties. Inskeep alleges that by March 2021 Baccus Global had paid at least $100,000 in legal fees but that the...

