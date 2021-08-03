Bakery Derailed Probe With Migrant Worker Threats, DOL Says

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 4:33 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor sued a Connecticut bakery in federal court, accusing the bakery of derailing a labor investigation by threatening to report cooperative, immigrant workers to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. In a Monday complaint, the DOL's Wage and Hour Division accused Padaminas NY Bakery II LLC, which sells Brazilian pastries, and its owner, Pedro Coelho, of violating the workers' rights to participate in the labor investigation and retaliating against an employee whom the owner blamed for the probe. The alleged violations have thus far chilled workers from speaking with a labor investigator, Christine Oliveira, and frustrated her investigation...

