Haynes And Boone Adds Health Care Pro From DLA Piper

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 7:08 PM EDT) -- Haynes and Boone LLP announced Monday it has added an experienced health care and technology lawyer with decades of experience advising on both regulatory and corporate matters to its Dallas office from DLA Piper LLP. Randy Peak joins as a partner in the firm's health care and business practice groups. He brings extensive experience representing a dynamic array of health care industry clients, ranging from established national clinical labs and data analytics companies to startups just emerging on the scene. Peak told Law360 that he looks forward to continuing his work advising health care industry clients through regulatory compliance and transactional...

