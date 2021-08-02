Mich. High Court Clears Drivers Unaware Of Cig. License Law

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 5:08 PM EDT) -- The Michigan Supreme Court partially overturned a lower court's decision, ruling that employees of Keweenaw Bay Indian Community did not violate a state tobacco law while transporting untaxed cigarettes, since not enough evidence suggested they knew about the licensing requirement. Michigan had sued John Francis Davis and Gerald Magnant, nonmanagerial employees of the federally recognized tribe, for transporting without a proper license more than 600,000 Seneca cigarettes that lacked the state treasury department's tax stamp. Justice Elizabeth M. Welch wrote in the majority opinion Friday that contrary to how the split appellate court ruled, state laws do not require individuals to...

