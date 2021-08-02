EU Taking Deeper Look At Facebook's Kustomer Deal

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 2:43 PM EDT) -- European enforcers are turning their review of Facebook's planned purchase of Kustomer into an "in-depth investigation" amid concerns that it would reduce competition in the customer relationship management software and digital advertising markets. The European Commission announced Monday that it would take a deeper look into the proposed merger, saying it fears it may give the social media giant an early advantage in the CRM software market and an unfair position in the online display advertising market by increasing its access to user data for advertising personalization. The commission first announced that it would review the merger in May. The investigation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS