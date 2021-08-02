Research Org Can't Duck Suit Over Unsolicited Faxes

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 3:24 PM EDT) -- Unsolicited faxes to doctors' offices offering points for catalog purchases in exchange for contributing to a health database counted as "advertisements" under the federal Telephone Consumer Protection Act, a Pennsylvania federal judge ruled on Friday. U.S. District Judge Nitza I. Quiñones Alejandro said the Third Circuit's 2020 decision in Fischbein v. Olson Research Group Inc. said that asking for data in exchange for compensation — even if it wasn't direct monetary payment — could be an unsolicited advertisement barred by the TCPA, so the research institution Iqvia Inc. couldn't immediately duck the proposed class action lawsuit brought by the same plaintiff,...

