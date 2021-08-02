Ex-SEC Examiner Joins PE Firm TSG As Compliance Head

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 7:46 PM EDT) -- Private equity firm TSG Consumer Partners has hired an ex-U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission examiner, and founding member of the agency's private fund unit, to serve as its chief compliance officer, effective Monday. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Drew Weilbacher will be responsible for administering TSG's global compliance and enterprise risk programs, overseeing the implementation of its policies and procedures while providing guidance regarding firm regulatory matters, the firm announced. TSG operates as a private equity fund investing in consumer-facing businesses, with a current portfolio that includes ownership interests in Robinhood, Mavis Tire Express Services and Planet Fitness franchisee...

