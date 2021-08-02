Wilson Sonsini Hires Calif. Litigator from Quinn Emanuel

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC hired a litigation partner from Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP to join its San Francisco office, the firm announced Monday. Amy Candido has joined Wilson Sonsini's trial and intellectual property practices. Candido specializes in high-stakes complex patent, trade secret and other intellectual property litigation, and has tried several cases to verdict before the U.S. International Trade Commission. "I am excited to join Wilson Sonsini — a firm with a stellar reputation, deep ties to an impressive roster of technology-driven clients, and a record of success taking on challenging, cutting-edge disputes," Candido said in a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS