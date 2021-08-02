Ex-Pa. Conveyor Co. Worker Sues Over Lost Wages

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 6:14 PM EDT) -- A former technician with a Western Pennsylvania conveyor company filed suit in federal court Monday alleging that the company ran afoul of wage laws when it withheld two weeks of pay to cover what it said were the costs of his training. Joshua Barker said that K. Dolan Conveyor Co. violated both the U.S. Fair Labor Standards Act, the Pennsylvania Minimum Wage Act and the Pennsylvania Wage Payment and Collection Law by failing to pay him for his final two weeks on the job with the Indiana County company. "As a result of not having paid any wage whatsoever to plaintiff for...

