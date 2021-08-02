Cooley-Led Adagio Plots Course For $301M IPO

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 4:37 PM EDT) -- Adagio, a life sciences company focused on developing an antibody-based treatment for COVID-19 and other coronaviruses, laid out terms Monday for a $301 million initial public offering guided by Cooley LLP and underwriters' counsel Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP. Adagio Therapeutics Inc.'s updated IPO plans come amid what is slated to be a busy week for the U.S. capital markets with 11 companies from sectors such as biopharmaceuticals and banking scheduled to price offerings, according to research firm Renaissance Capital. Those offerings could include outdoor grilling company Weber, New York bank Orange County Bancorp and biopharmaceuticals royalties business Healthcare Royalty....

