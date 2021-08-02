Chubb Unit Fights Defense For Smithfield Foods Stench Suit

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 7:48 PM EDT) -- A Chubb unit asked the North Carolina Supreme Court to overturn a ruling that it must defend pork processor Smithfield in a nuisance suit accusing the company of foul practices at a hog farm, saying Smithfield retained its own counsel. ACE American Insurance Co. said Thursday that Smithfield and subsidiary Murphy-Brown LLC never sought a defense in a suit brought by residents of White Oak, North Carolina. The suit accused the companies in 2018 of maintaining open-air "lagoons" of pig feces in view of their homes and failing to take the proper steps to dispose of hog carcasses, according to court documents....

