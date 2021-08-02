More Law Firms Require COVID-19 Vaccine For Office Return

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 4:09 PM EDT) -- The floodgates appear to have opened on large law firm vaccine mandates amid rising COVID-19 infections in the U.S., with five more firms in recent days announcing they will implement vaccine requirements. Reed Smith LLP, Schiff Hardin LLP, Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson LLP, Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP and Arent Fox LLP all confirmed with Law360 on Monday that they have announced vaccine requirements for staff, in some cases requiring the vaccine for all personnel and in others requiring inoculation for entry into the firm's offices. The five firms are the latest in a recent wave of peers making...

