4 Firms Rep $85M Deal For Crypto Payments Biz Coinify

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 8:21 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrency investing platform Voyager said Monday it is buying Danish virtual currencies payments processor and trader Coinify in a deal valued at about $85 million and led by four law firms. Voyager is represented by Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP, Baker McKenzie and Accura, while Coinify is advised by Bruun & Hjejle. Voyager Digital Ltd. is buying Coinify ApS with $15 million in cash and 5.1 million of its shares, according to a joint statement. The deal helps Voyager expand into payments and will allow its users to conduct transactions with their digital investments, the statement said. "As the adoption of cryptocurrency...

