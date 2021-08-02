Texas PUC Can't Quash Brazos Ch. 11 Document Demands

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge denied on Monday a state Public Utility Commission bid to quash document demands from unsecured creditors of bankrupt Brazos Electric Power Cooperative Inc. who are probing a storm-driven, $1.9 billion Chapter 11 claim filed by power grid operators. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David R. Jones issued the ruling without prejudice after separately directing the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, to assure that the committee gets access to telephone text messages and other communications by key grid operator figures during and after a catastrophic winter freeze in February that left millions of residents without power for days....

