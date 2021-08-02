Monthly Merger Review Snapshot

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 2:58 PM EDT) -- Pressure from U.S. enforcers caused the collapse of a natural gas pipeline deal and also induced Aon and Willis Towers Watson to abandon their planned $30 billion insurance brokerage mega-merger, despite the deal's approval in Europe. Here's a look at the major merger review developments from July. Abandonments Dominion Energy Inc. called off the planned $1.3 billion sale of its Questar Pipelines unit to an affiliate of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway on July 12, citing uncertainty about antitrust concerns raised by the Federal Trade Commission. The deal's collapse provoked a statement from the acting director of the FTC's Bureau of Competition,...

