Willkie Hires Ex-PwC Pro For Tax Practice In NY

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 5:52 PM EDT) -- Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP has added a partner to its New York-based tax department from PricewaterhouseCoopers, the law firm announced. Vadim Mahmoudov will advise clients on the tax aspects of mergers and acquisitions, debt workouts and bankruptcy restructurings, Willkie said in a statement Monday. Mahmoudov's practice also includes providing fund formation expertise for private equity clients, corporate spinoffs, debt financings and insurance-related transactions, the firm said. The strength and depth of Willkie's tax practice made the firm a "compelling opportunity," Mahmoudov told Law360. "My practice, which focuses on the tax aspects of M&A, restructuring, private equity and insurance, very much...

