Ex-McGriff Exec Rejoins Littler To Lead Atlanta Office

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 3:27 PM EDT) -- A former executive of insurer McGriff Sanibel & Williams Inc. has rejoined Littler Mendelson PC to be office manager of its Atlanta office, making him the fourth shareholder to return to the firm in recent months, the firm announced Monday. Bradley Strawn, who was a shareholder at Littler for nearly 13 years before joining McGriff as chief operating officer and executive vice president in 2018, is replacing Littler shareholder Whitney Ferrer, who will take on a new leadership role and focus on her employment practice, according to the firm. Strawn said in a Monday statement that he looks forward to reuniting...

