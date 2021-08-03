Hamburg Rubin Defends Claims In Pa. Embezzlement Suit

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 4:01 PM EDT) -- Hamburg Rubin Mullin Maxwell & Lupin PC has argued in a new filing that it properly included a Philadelphia-area woman as a co-defendant in a lawsuit against her husband that accused him of embezzling funds from a construction company. As a joint owner of their bank account, Terri Stevenson benefited from the money her husband stole from Veneesa Inc. and used that money to pay for the family's expenses, giving the firm enough probable cause to include Stevenson in a 2007 suit, the Friday filing said, moving for dismissal of Stevenson's complaint that the firm violated the Pennsylvania Wrongful Use of...

