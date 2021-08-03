ITC Paves Way For Pipe Duties On 3 Countries

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 1:02 PM EDT) -- Seamless carbon and alloy steel pipes from three countries will soon face new duties after a U.S. International Trade Commission vote affirming the components are unfairly hurting American industry. The Monday ITC vote was unanimous among the five commission members and will lead to the U.S. Department of Commerce issuing anti-dumping orders on the products coming from South Korea, Ukraine and Russia. The vote will usher in a whopping 209.72% anti-dumping duty on Russian producers, a 23.75% levy on Ukrainian producers and a 4.44% duty on South Korean producers after it was determined that foreign sellers in those countries gained an...

