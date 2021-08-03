What The Financial Markets Might Look Like After Libor

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 1:36 PM EDT) -- Market participants are aware of the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority's March announcement that all Libor settings "will either cease to be provided by any administrator or no longer be representative" on Dec. 31. To help facilitate the transition away from the benchmark rate, these market participants are expected to start using alternative risk-free reference rates, or RFRs, beginning Sept. 21. When no alternative has been agreed by the contracting parties in the interim, the specific impact of the immediate transition will have on Libor-referenced contracts remains uncertain. Therefore, the risk of litigation in this area is significant. In this article, we take a closer...

