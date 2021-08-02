Bob Dylan, UMG Beat 'Desire' Co-Writer's Catalog Sale Suit

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 9:51 PM EDT) -- A New York state judge dismissed a suit claiming that the estate of the co-writer of Bob Dylan's album "Desire" is owed proceeds from Dylan's song catalog sale to Universal Music Group, finding Friday that a 1975 contract limits the co-writer's compensation rights to royalties. New York Supreme Court Judge Barry R. Ostrager rejected, with prejudice, the suit from the estate of songwriter Jacques Levy, who wrote seven of the nine songs on the hit 1976 album. The agreement "unambiguously" restricts Levy's payout to 35% of cash received by Dylan for licensing rights granted to third parties for the performance and...

