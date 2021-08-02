Pandemic IG Cites Massive Fraud In Bid For More Funds

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 8:40 PM EDT) -- The federal government watchdog for pandemic recovery on Friday asked Congress to expand its resources and ability to tackle misconduct related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. In a quarterly report to lawmakers, the Special Inspector General for Pandemic Recovery, Brian D. Miller, said the money infused into the economy as part of the CARES Act "has been prey to unprecedented levels of fraud," and urged Congress to increase funding for the IG's office. Miller — previously a senior associate White House counsel under former President Donald Trump, inspector general of the General Services Administration and a federal...

