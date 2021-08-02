Del. Judge OKs Avadim's $70M Ch. 11 Debt Takeback Sale

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 6:34 PM EDT) -- Health care product venture Avadim Health Inc. has obtained Delaware bankruptcy court approval to hand its business to secured creditors under a debt takeback, after no competitors emerged for a $70 million bidder-to-beat Chapter 11 stalking horse sale. Under the credit bid sale agreement approved by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Craig T. Goldblatt late Sunday, Avadim will be taken on by Midava Holdings 3 Inc., a deal affiliate of noteholders represented by administrative agent Hayfin Services LLP. Avadim, which develops and produces nonprescription topical sprays and products for hygiene, immune health and other retail and institutional uses, sought protection in Delaware on...

