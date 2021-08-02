Pot E-Cig. Co. Ordered To Stop Using Logo After Kool TM Suit

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 10:15 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday permanently blocked cannabis e-cigarette company Capna Intellectual from using a product logo featuring interlocking OO's after Kool cigarette brand owner ITG Brands LLC claimed Capna's logo was a "blatant ripoff of ITG's valuable trademarks." The order from U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright permanently bars Capna from using ITG Brand's Interlocking OO's logo "or any other marking containing interlocking OOs and/or circles" connected with any advertising or promotion under Capna's control. The order follows a preliminary injunction from Judge Wright in June that temporarily barred Capna from using the logo, as well as a settlement agreement...

