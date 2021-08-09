Sheppard Mullin Nabs Team Of Dentons IP Attys In DC

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 1:02 AM EDT) -- A team of four ex-Dentons intellectual property attorneys and a former in-house patent counsel have joined Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP's IP group and life sciences industry team in Washington, D.C., the firm said Monday, as it continues to build out a practice that has seen growing demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. The group is led by partner Martin Bruehs, who practiced at Dentons for nearly 10 years and previously served as the head of its chemical patent group. Joining him from Dentons are attorneys Rajesh C. Noronha, James M. Turner and Ying-Hua (Betty) Sun, as well as two IP...

