Expert Would Not Have Saved Premature Birth Med Mal Suit

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 6:17 PM EDT) -- The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday gave two hospitals a win in a suit alleging they failed to quickly administer labor-delaying medication, saying while the trial court was wrong to exclude one expert's testimony, that testimony would not have saved the mother's claims. A three-judge panel affirmed a summary judgment that cleared Fairview Health Services and Allina Health System from a suit filed by Amber Nelson, who gave birth to a daughter in May 2011 at 24 weeks. According to the suit, Nelson went to Fairview Lakes Regional Medical Center, run by Fairview Health, reporting vaginal discharge, and was instructed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS