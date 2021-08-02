Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Ends Smith & Wesson's Suit Over NJ Ad Probe For Now

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 9:04 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Monday tossed Smith & Wesson's constitutional challenge to the state's subpoena seeking evidence of consumer fraud in the gunmaker's advertising, ruling that the federal lawsuit is barred for now by a state court action over the same matter.

In dismissing the case without prejudice, U.S. District Judge Julien X. Neals ruled that, under U.S. Supreme Court precedent, the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General's state court bid to enforce the subpoena fell into one of the categories in which a federal court should decline to exercise jurisdiction in a related proceeding.

"A federal injunction...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!