White & Case Snags Ex-Baker Botts Partner In Silicon Valley

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 3:30 PM EDT) -- White & Case LLP has nabbed a partner from Baker Botts LLP in California to join the firm's global mergers and acquisitions practice as well as its employment, compensation and benefits practice. Laura McDaniels joined White & Case's Silicon Valley office, the firm announced Monday. McDaniels, who has spent her entire career in Silicon Valley, advises technology and life sciences clients on compensation and benefits matters, especially through complex transactions. McDaniels told Law360 that she was drawn to White & Case because of the firm's platform and the chance to reunite with two former co-workers who were instrumental to her recruitment:...

