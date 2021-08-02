Insurer Wants Amazon To Pay For Solar Generator House Fire

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 7:39 PM EDT) -- American Family Mutual Insurance Co. is seeking reimbursement from Amazon for the cost of repairing fire damage at a couple's home caused by a solar generator purchased through the e-commerce platform, according to a lawsuit filed Monday in Minnesota federal court. The insurer explained that Amazon is liable for the damage at Corey and Katie Nihart's Fairbault, Minnesota, home because it sold a defectively designed and manufactured solar-powered portable power station. According to American Family, the online retailer "played a direct role in the promotion and sale of the generator" and received a fee from Corey Nihart's November 2019 purchase....

