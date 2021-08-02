Dollar Bank Overzealous With Overdraft Fees, Suit Says

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 5:51 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania woman claims Pittsburgh-based Dollar Bank overzealously charges customers $36 "overdraft fees" even when their accounts haven't gone into the red, according to a proposed class action filed in state court Monday. Beverly Devore of Apollo, Pennsylvania, claimed her account agreement with Dollar Bank says she'll only be charged the overdraft fee when her account is overdrawn, but she was hit with the fee on a debit transaction in November 2019 even though she never actually spent more than was in her account. "Dollar charges account holders $36 per overdraft fee on accounts that were never actually overdrawn. Through the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS