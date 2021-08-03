Insurers Fight £845M COVID Lockdown Suit From Pub Giant

Law360, London (August 3, 2021, 3:00 PM BST) -- Three insurers have hit back at a £845 million ($1.2 billion) lockdown lawsuit brought by a British bar chain, saying that the losses the group can claim are capped at £2.5 million because the COVID-19 pandemic was a single event. Three insurance firms, including Zurich, have told the High Court that they do not owe Stonegate the £845 million ($1.2 billion) that the pub giant is claiming for damages linked to COVID-19 outbreak closures. (iStock) Zurich Insurance PLC, MS Amlin and Liberty Mutual Insurance Europe SE told the High Court in a defense filed on Sunday that they do not owe Stonegate...

