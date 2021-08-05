Spy Firm Loses Bid To Appeal Gerrard Harassment Claims

Law360, London (August 5, 2021, 1:22 PM BST) -- Corporate investigators allegedly hired to spy on a former Dechert LLP partner will have to fight harassment claims at trial after a London court said they could not try to knock out the allegations on appeal. Judge Mark Warby has refused in a High Court order to grant permission to Diligence International LLC to ask the Court of Appeal to strike out claims by Neil Gerrard that the alleged covert surveillance had caused him alarm and distress. Gerrard, the former head of white-collar crime at Dechert, alleges that a former client hired Diligence to spy on him in a bitter legal...

