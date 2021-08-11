Engineering Firm Roped Into $26M Rolls-Royce Factory Suit

Law360, London (August 11, 2021, 4:34 PM BST) -- A subsidiary of construction giant Royal BAM Group has filed a £26 million ($36 million) claim against an engineering firm it says was to blame for defects in a new Rolls-Royce factory that led the aerospace giant to sue over delays. U.K.-based BAM Construction Ltd. contends in its High Court claim against BWB Consulting Ltd. that the building problems were the result of the engineering firm's negligence or breach of contract. The construction firm had hired BWB in June 2014 to carry out civil and structural engineering services for the factory. Some "serious defects," BAM says, were linked to weaknesses in...

