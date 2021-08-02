White House Says CDC Unable To Extend Ban On Evictions

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 7:55 PM EDT) -- The White House on Monday said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been unable to find the legal grounds for extending its moratorium on residential evictions that expired at the end of July. Press secretary Jen Psaki said that despite a last-minute plea from President Joe Biden for the CDC to extend the evictions ban, the agency has not found any legal backing for such an extension. "To date, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky and her team have been unable to find legal authority for a new, targeted eviction moratorium," Psaki said in a statement on Monday. "Our team is redoubling efforts...

